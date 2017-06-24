LAHORE - A 30-year-old man was shot dead on offering resistance during a shop robbery attempt on Walton Road late Friday, police sources said.

The deceased was identified by police as Azmat, son of Riaz. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Three robbers equipped with automatic weapons forced their entry into the Moon Fabrics shop located in the Defense-A police precincts. The bandits held up the salesmen and customers at gunpoint and started looting. When some customers tried to overpower the bandits, they opened straight fire on them.

As a result, a man sustained multiple bullet injuries. He was rushed to the Lahore General Hospital where died later. The robbers had escaped when the police reached the crime scene.

Further investigations were underway.