LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to replicate the model of state-of-the-art Shehr-e-Khamoshan of Kahna Nau in other districts of the province.

“More than one Shehr-e-Khamoshan will be established in big cities to cater to the needs of the rising population” he said while chairing a meeting Friday.

He said: “Death is a reality and we all have to meet the Creator one day. Increase in population has necessitated the need of setting up more graveyards. Keeping this thing in view, a model graveyard Shehr-e-Khamoshan has been established in Kahna Nau area in Lahore.”

He issued directives to furnish a report within two weeks after identification of piece of lands in different districts. The state-of-the-art graveyards on the pattern of Shehr-e-Khamoshan will be established in major cities before December 2018, he said.

The chief minister lamented the commercial use of areas reserved for graveyards in private housing schemes and said development authorities and other departments should ensure that the private housing schemes must use the areas allocated for graveyards for the purpose. Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, lawmakers Perviaz Malik, Shehbaz Ahmad, Faqir Hussain Dogar and Uzma Qadri; and senior officials attended the meeting.

Maintaining peace on Eid

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the lawmen to crack down wheelies during Eidul Fitr. He has issued special directives to Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and asked to carry out indiscriminate crackdown on the menace.

According to a handout, the Chief Minister has directed the police to depute special teams to check one-wheeling. Similarly, action should also be taken against under-aged drivers of cars and bikes. He said that one-wheelers will be prosecuted under the law.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed to make special arrangements to maintain traffic flow in tourist cities including Murree and added that effective measures should be taken to improve the traffic flow on the roads leading to Murree from Islamabad during Eidul Fitr. He said that the citizens going to Murree should not face any difficulty and a system be devised to keep them informed from time to time.

He said that special arrangements should be made to keep the traffic flow smooth in Murree and other historical and recreational spots. Special traffic plan should be evolved by the traffic police to maintain smooth flow of traffic in all the districts of the province on Eid and the senior police officers should personally supervise the traffic arrangements. He further said that best traffic arrangements should be made for Lahore, Murree and other mega cities and comprehensive strategy should be finalized to keep the traffic flow smooth in Murree.

Also, Shehbaz presided over a meeting which reviewed implementation and progress of health projects. The meeting accorded approval to the programme of giving awards on good performance in teaching hospitals and also considered a proposal of setting up of Punjab Medical Education Board. The meeting also reviewed the matters emerged after the CM visit to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said that absence of DMS of the hospital tantamount to cruelty to the patients. He directed to take strict departmental action as per law against DMS of the hospital on his absence and said that effective system of monitoring of attendance of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the hospitals should be adopted. The Chief Minister said that he will fulfill the mission of improvement of healthcare facilities at all costs and will not rest content till ensuring provision of quality medical facilities to the common man. He said that medical facilities in the hospitals are being improved by spending billions of rupees and first time in the history of the province, the medicines of same quality and standard are being provided to common man as are used by the elite. He said that quality medicines worth billions of rupees are being provided free of cost to deserving patients in government hospitals every year. He said that performance of the institutions can be improved through the system of reward and punishment and added that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff taking active part in the noble cause of service to the ailing humanity are being encouraged while those not doing so will be held accountable. He said that breastfeeding is a blessing for the health of a child and there is a need for creating awareness in this regard and added that necessary amendments are being made in breastfeeding rules. Shehbaz Sharif said that this is a great step and there is a need of creating awareness for success of this programme. He said that steps are being taken for capacity-building of institutions for checking epidemics and talented and professional human resource is being brought in the institutions. He said that reforms are being made in the institution of DG Health Services. He said that DG Health Services Institution had become inactive which is being activated. He said that steps are being taken for improving medical education in the province. He said that an effective mechanism should be adopted for regulating private medical colleges. DPO Kasur presented inquiry report regarding different matters of DHQ Hospital. Provincial Ministers Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Additional Chief Secretary, sectaries of concerned departments and medical experts attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Kasur and DPO participated in the meeting through video link.