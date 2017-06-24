LAHORE - A crime suspect Friday died in the custody of Lahore’s CIA police, several days after he was arrested in connection with a robbery case, police sources said.

A police investigator identified the victim as Muhammad Faisal and claimed that the robbery suspect committed suicide in the police lock-up. His body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Faisal was being interrogated by a CIA Civil Lines police team for the last couple of days. Sources said that the suspect was subjected to brutal police torture in the name of investigations. He died in the police lock-up soon after his condition got deteriorated. Lahore’s corruption-riddled CIA police keep crime suspects in illegal detention for weeks and months. The notorious investigators frequently and ruthlessly torture the suspects to extort bribe from their families. Several suspects succumb to police torture every year in the Punjab province.

Police officer Tariq Elahi Mastoi told reporters that the suspect committed suicide. However, he did not give further details. Further investigations were underway.

