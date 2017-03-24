LAHORE - On behalf of President of Pakistan, Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana gave Pakistan Civil Awards to the personalities who performed excellently in various fields of life.

An investiture ceremony was held at Governor House on Thursday which was attended by provincial ministers, prominent political leaders, chief secretary, inspector general of police and others distinguished personalities of the town.

As many as 23 professionals and experts were awarded with civil awards. Of them five notables received Sitara-e-Imtiaz. They included, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Aslam Noor, Dr Eice Muhammad, Mustansar Hussain Tarrar and Arif Saeed. Ten notables received Presidents award for Pride of Performance.

They were Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir, Abdul Majeed Azhar, Dr Abu Bakar Shahid, Sarmad Sultan, Rashed Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ustaad Ashraf Sharif, Muhammad Zahid Masood, Ammer Elahi and Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi.

The eight received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. They included, Atif Anayat, Naveed Ishtiaq, Nazir Aamer(late) Parveen Malik, Muhammad Jalil Aali, Shahbaz Hussain, Liaqat Ali Wrraich and Tanveer-ul-Islam Khawaja(late).