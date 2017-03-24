LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to make Pakistan a prosperous and peaceful state.

“We will move forward with honesty and hard work, while following the historic Pakistan Resolution,” the CM said while talking to a PML-N delegation at a meeting Thursday.

He added: “We will make the country a true Islamic welfare state, according to the ideas of founders of Pakistan. I will fight for make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.”

“We will move forward by learning from past mistakes to achieve the goal,” he said, adding, “I believe by reviving the spirit of Pakistan Resolution and Pakistan Movement, we can achieve this destination.”

Shehbaz said On March 23 1940, the Muslims of subcontinent gathered at Minto Park under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and expressed their resolve to struggle for independent state.

He added that they achieved the objective within seven years as they were united and committed to the cause.

The CM stressed the need of unity and to make the country as envisaged by the Pakistan Movement leaders.

He expressed his resolve to curb corruption and fix other problems plaguing the country.

“The PML-N government has served the people dedicatedly and it will continue with its struggle.

“We have promoted corruption-free culture in the province and all the projects are being completed transparently. We will move forward by following the glowing principles Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Jinnah.”

­Separately in his message on International TB Awareness Day, he said public awareness will be created side by side ensuring better treatment.

He said that TB is a curable disease wherein clean environment, healthy food, along with medication, is prerequisite for the treatment. He said that the elimination of TB from the country, along with provision of best quality treatment facilities, is the priority of the government.

He said TB patients are being given free treatment, diagnostic and medicines facilities. He said that vaccination against TB is necessary to be safe from this contagious disease. There is a need that healthcare professionals should adopt effective steps for the treatment of TB, he added.