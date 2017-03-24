LAHORE - An entry test training workshop was conducted at Unique College auditorium Muslim Town on Thursday under the supervision of UGI in which more than 200 teachers participated.

UGI Rector Amjad Ali Khan was invited as chief guest. The main purpose of the workshop was to enlighten the new trends of entry test among teachers, so that they can better guide their students.

Experienced professors shared important information to teachers relevant to entry test. A dinner was also arranged for participants and teachers at the end of workshop.