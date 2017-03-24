LAHORE - A private security guard was wounded critically when his gun went off accidentally in Sabzazar area, police said on Thursday.
Police said that Muhammad Sadiq was cleaning his gun outside a market when it went off, all of a sudden. A spokesman for Edhi foundation said that the man sustained serious bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital on an ambulance. His condition was reported to be critical till late Thursday. The police were also investigating the incident.