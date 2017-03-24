LAHORE - Hasham Yousaf of Waqt News was elected unopposed as President of Electronic Media Reporters Association (Emra) for one year term.

During the annual elections 2017 of Emra, the others unopposed elected were Ejaz Wasim Bakhari, Vice President, Asif Butt, Secretary, Arshad Chaudhry, Joint Secretary, Syed Moazam Uddin Finance Secretary, while Rana Iqbal has been appointed as Information Secretary.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, former interior minister Rehma Malik, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri, Punjab Government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan, Supreme Court Bar Secretary Aftab Bajwa, Lahore High Court Secretary Amir Saeed Raa, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf central leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Punjab Secretary Information Raja Jahanghir, Punjab Sports Board Director General Zulfiqar Ghuman, Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Young Doctors Association Punjab Secretary Dr Salman felicitated the newly-elected Emra office-bearers.

Meanwhile, the Emra body arranged a dinner in honour of members at Emra centre, Lahore. The newly-elected office bearers expressed their resolve to work for the community.

In the dinner, senior journalist and The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari, senior journalist Moeen Azhar, Lahore Press Club President Muhammad Shahbaz Mian, vice president Zahid Gogi, secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, joint secretary Ihsan Shoukat, member governing body Numan Wahab, anchorperson Ajmal Jami, Karam Elahi Gondal, Muhammad Illyas, Danyal Hassan and large number of journalists from various TV channels and publications were present.