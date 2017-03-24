LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said that work has been started to establish hepatitis prevention and treatment clinics (HPTC) at district headquarter hospitals.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Health Reforms yesterday, he said that this facility would also be extended to the THQ hospitals at later stage.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Minister Population Welfare Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, Chairman P&D Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Secretary Population Welfare, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Fakhar Imam, VC UHS Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Dr Omer Saif, CO of PPHA Dr Shabnum, Member Health P&D Dr Shabana Haider, Principal PGMI Prof Ghayas un Nabi Tayyab, Principal Gujranwala Medical College Prof Aftab Mohsin, IDAP Chief Mujahid Sherdil, Additional Secretary (Technical) Primary Health Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Salman Shahid, Health Specialist Dr Naeem ud Din Mian, Turkish Health Expert Dr Hasan Cagal attended the meeting.

Principals of medical colleges of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal as well as the Divisional Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

Ali Jan Khan informed that PC-I of Punjab Hepatitis Control Program was approved, according to which Rs2 billion were being spent on prevention and treatment of hepatitis. He said that dedicated clinics would also be set up at tehsil level where minimum one doctor and a nurse would be posted for counseling and provision of treatment to the hepatitis patients.

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute would monitor performance and the working of the doctors and the staff of the sentinel sites through e-monitoring system from head office in Lahore and complete data bank.

Separately, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer ud Din Medical College Prof Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab has said that adoption of medical profession means commitment to the greatest cause of public welfare. Main requisites of this noble practice are professionalism, research with international standard and a profound and selfless resolve to serve the ailing humanity.

He said that through medical symposiums, senior doctors’ experience, modern knowledge, high level of medical skills and awareness about advancements in medical field together under one roof, become an effective weapons against diseases and epidemics. Young doctors can defeat diseases only by focusing on research and applying modern medical advancements and equipments at patients in Pakistan.

Prof Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of 7th Scientific Symposium at auditorium of newly built Punjab Institute of Neurosciences yesterday.

Ex-Principal PGMI Prof Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof Abu Bakar, Prof Agha Shibir Ali and faculty members also addressed the session. The theme of the symposium for this year was “challenges in health care delivery”.

Prof Ghiyas said that seven consecutive annual symposiums conducted by PGMI are a great success. As many as Rs10 million are being spent on research at the institute while thousands of doctors specialized at PGMI have been serving in Pakistan and abroad since last 43 years.

He said that such symposiums not only enhance and update the knowledge of doctors but awareness about disease is also improved among masses. He said that objective of such symposiums is to enable young doctor to acquire best available knowledge and experience in the field as shared by their seniors. He stressed the young doctors to avail this chance of getting proper guidance and inspiration from the experts.