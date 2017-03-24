LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council Thursday launched its official song titled ‘I love my Pakistan’ by Abdul Rauf and Sheher Gul.

The song is about the beauty of our country and sacrifices of our soldiers. Speaking about the song Executive Director LAC Atta Muhammad said that Pakistan being a tolerant country can spread the message of harmony, peace, fusion, unity and friendship.

“We have paid tribute to our national heroes in this song and highlighted our rich culture and heritage. The Quaid’s vision was not only to create a separate homeland for Muslims, but to build social welfare state where minorities, women, and the youth can enjoy the true essence of freedom. ‘I love my Pakistan’ song stands for something unique and beautiful. You will see how young kids are waving national flag of Pakistan and celebrating this day,” Atta Muhammad said.