LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has extended the closing date for admissions at PhD level in spring semester till March 31, 2017.

Admissions with reduced fee are being offered now for 13 disciplines as Vice Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar approved three more disciplines i.e PhD Persian, PhD Botany (Molecular Mycology), and PhD Chemistry (Inorganic Chemistry). Disciplines already announced are Environment Science, Physics, Zoology, Botany, Chemistry, Math, Punjabi, Urdu, Islamic Studies and Fine Arts. Admissions forms can be downloaded and submitted online at university website www.lcwu.edu.pk.

Female candidates with minimum 18 years of education (MPhil/MS) or equivalent in the relevant field are eligible to apply, from HEC recognised institutes. The candidates must have obtained minimum 3.00/4.00 CGPA in semester system or 60% marks in Annual system. Entry test and interview organised by University is mandatory for admission in PhD program.

Candidates working in government/ Semi- Government institution have to submit NOC from concerned Organization. Admission test and Interview is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates have been asked to submit a research proposal of 1000 – 1200 words.

Eligible candidates will be given entrance test in their respective departments on 7th April and qualified students will appear for interview on 13th April.

LCWU announced reducing fee for PhD students last month and formed 12-member Doctoral Committee for facilitation and to formulate affordable fee structure consulting with other public sector universities.

Vice Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that minimising the fee will support research culture in Varsity and would attract more and more students to become research scholars. She directed director research to immediately issue research grant for existing research scholars of LCWU.

The VC said that with the support of faculty, she would strive hard to bring LCWU among top 500 universities of the world while her emphasis will be on the academic excellence and research advancement.

Dr Kausar said that Punjab government has given a comprehensive roadmap to the public sector universities to help raising their overall institutional standards according to universal requirements. Developing research standard will help Pakistan to develop knowledge-economy and produce various new economic-opportunities to alleviate poverty at the grassroots.

She said that faculty should also strive to transcend traditional disciplinary limitations in pursuit of intellectual fusion and develop a supportive culture of academic enterprise and knowledge-entrepreneurship. LCWU must also be prepared to deliver higher education and promote creative thinking in students.