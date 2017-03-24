Lahore - The speakers of a special moot, held by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust to mark Pakistan Day Thursday, paid tribute to Pakistan Movement veterans.

Highlighting the importance of day, NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarar called for unity among the nation to cope with challenges confronting the country. Tarar paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his dynamic leadership and stressed the need for following in his footsteps.

He said: “The Muslims of the sub-continent expressed their resolve on March 23, 1940, to achieve an independent homeland which could enable them to lead their life in accordance with the Islamic principles. Thousands of Muslims assembled in Lahore to back Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the cause.”

He also paid tribute to the Army for making sacrifices for the defence of motherland. He mentioned anti-terror feats. “The people of Pakistan are fully prepared to make every sacrifice for the defence of the country.”

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed hosted the event while Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad, Daily Ausaf Chief Editor Mahtab Ahmad Khan, Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Jamati of Alipur, Col (r) Salim Malik and other noted personalities were among the speakers.

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad recalled his memories and told the audience about his role in the Pakistan Movement and meeting with Jinnah. “Islamia College Railway Road was the centre of Pakistan Movement which was frequently visited by the Quaid-i-Azam and I had chance to see the founder of nation,” he said.

Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Jamati said: “the Lahore Resolution consisted of 400 words and four paragraphs and it was a clear document for achieving Pakistan.” He said Jinnah “defeated the Hindus and the British Government due to his wisdom and dynamic leadership”.

He said the scholars played vital role during this movement. He paid tribute to late Pir Syed Jamat Ali Shah for supporting Quaid-i-Azam and his movement for establishing an independent Muslim state.

Mahtab Ahmad greeted the audience on Pakistan Day and added that the Muslims of the sub-continent expressed their resolve to achieve an independence state. He highly appreciated former NPT chairman Majid Nizami for his lifelong service and for the motherland.

Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman, Col (r) Salim Malik, Prof Dr MA Sofi, Begum Khalida, Col (r) Ikramullah, Ch Zaffarullah Khan, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Ch Naeem Hussain Chatha, Ch Tufail, Agha Muhammad Ali, Mian Ibrahim Tahir, Rana Sajjad Jalandhari, Abdul Jabar, Mirza Ahmad Hasan, Riaz Ahmad Ch., Prof Dr Parveen Khan, Naseem Lodhi, Mrs Shirin Bakhsh, Khawaja M Bakhsh, Muhammad Asif Bhalli, Gohar Ali Khan, Farooq Khan Azad, Muhammad Yasin Watto and Dr Arifa Subh Khan also joined in.