LAHORE - Some police officers Thursday badly thrashed a man and his eight-year-old son at entrance of Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

The victim family had visited the ground in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. The man and his son were standing in the queue for entry when a police officer started thrashing the 45-year-old.

Some passersby recorded the video clip of police brutality and forwarded the footage to crime reporters on their handsets. The footage shows a police officer, said to be DSP Badami Bagh, badly thrashing the man. In the meantime, the child is seen repeatedly requesting the officers not to torture his father. The police department was yet to take any action against the officers who were tortured a man in front of his family and at the crowded public place.