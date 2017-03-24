LAHORE - Punjab University Academic Staff Association strongly condemns the recent clash between two student groups and requested the administration that all internal and external elements involved in this incident should be exposed as they have seriously damaged academic and research activities in the university.

The association also demands that such elements should be punished severely so that such incidents could not be repeated in the future.

In a press statement, the ASA said we ensure our teachers’ community that nobody would be allowed to spoil the peaceful environment of the university. The association is also supporting the positive steps taken by Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir and university administration to improve the prevailing situation in the university.