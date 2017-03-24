LAHORE - Like other parts of the country and Pakistani missions abroad, Pakistan Day was celebrated in Lahore on Thursday with traditional zeal and fervour, amid elaborate security arrangements.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute at Mehfooz Garrison and special prayers for solidarity and prosperity of the country and for success of ongoing Operation Radul Fassad after Fajr prayers.

Flag lowering ceremony at Wahga border attracted huge number of enthusiastic people clad in green and carrying national flag while chanting slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (long live Pakistan). The participants also enjoyed fireworks.

Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Sutlej Rangers in an impressive change of guard ceremony at mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Seminars, special sittings, flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies were arranged by various public sector and private institutions, housing societies and hotels to mark the day. Public and private buildings, mosques, parks, houses, roads and streets were extensively decorated with national flag, buntings and illuminated with colourful lights to express joy on 77th Pakistan Day.

People including women and children thronged major parks and picnic spots to enjoy festivities of Pakistan Day. Clad in green, people got faces of kids painted with national flag. Greater Iqbal Park was the priority of people including families. Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jilani Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lahore Zoo, Jallo Park, Lahore Museum and various picnic spots attracted huge number of people.

A guard mounting and wreath laying ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of Allama Iqbal. Air Commodore Salman Mahboob, Base Commander, Pakistan Air Force Base, Lahore was the chief guest. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers. The chief guest laid a floral wreath and offered fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, airmen and civilians.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore organised special event at Islamia High School Khazana Gate. Minister for Education Rana Mashood Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed were the chief guests at the ceremony attended by teachers, students and people from various walks of life.

Addressing the participants, Rana Mashood stressed the need for making collective efforts for putting Pakistan on the track of progress, prosperity and religious harmony.

Sumair Ahmed Syed urged adopting Quiad's and Iqbal's ideology for better future of the nation and maintenance of peace and tranquility. "The message conveyed through Pakistan Resolution compels us even today to be united for the interest of the state," Sumair Ahmed Syed said. He said that Quiad's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline was a key to success.

Earlier, students sung national songs and delivered speeches on the topic of Pakistan Day.

Tech Society arranged a special sitting to mark the day. Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, former federal minister Qayyum Nizami, former ambassador Javaid Husain, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Manzoor A Shaikh and Jameel Gishkori addressed rthe participants of the sitting.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal said, “We should not lose hope at any stage which is the message of Allama Iqbal. We all should live a responsible, faithful and dutiful life and become positive and optimistic citizens. Students should come forward and follow the footsteps of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

Javaid Husain urged ensuring equal distribution of financial resources to fulfill the requirements of social justice. “Without economic independence we can’t negotiate with other countries of the world at the same level when we seek loans and financial help from them,” he said. “Unfortunately we criticise others for bad practices but at the same time don’t loss any unfair opportunity,” he said.

Earlier, Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal hoisted flag at Tech Society Club. Students of Tech Welfare High School presented national songs.

The students and staff of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) renewed their pledge to make the country a strong, progressive and prosperous state.

The national flag was hoisted on the campus by the Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, after which the national anthem was played. Special prayers were offered for the solidarity and well-being of the country.

UHS VC called upon the students to play their role as researchers and service providers and make the country a cradle of peace, which had not come into existence merely with the resolution but was achieved after a great movement and enormous sacrifices. At the end, a walk was also organised.

Lahore Zoo arranged a ceremony attended by students of various schools and colleges.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department Director General Khalid Ayaz Khan urged the students to make a pledge to follow the teaching of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal for putting the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, saying the 23rd March has a special significance in the history of Sub- Continent.

Addressing a gathering held at St Anthony’s High School, the Archbishop said that Christian community played due part in the struggle for independence and stood side by side with their Muslim brethren through thick and thin.

Principal Shahid Ambrose Moghul said that the Christian community along with Muslim brethren was making earnest efforts to bring about economic and social revolution.