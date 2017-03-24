LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the London terror attack and shared the grief of affected people. The CM said that he is saddened by the incident of terrorism in the UK.

“The people of Pakistan are with the Brits and equally share their grief. All of our sympathies are with the affected families. This incident of terrorism is highly condemnable,” he added.

The CM said: “Terrorists are an enemy of humanity. They must be punished. Chief Minister said that Pakistan stands along with the Britain at this critical hour. He said that terrorism has become an international issue. Therefore, joint efforts are needed to fit it off.”