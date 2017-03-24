LAHORE - An exhibition titled “Tareekh Kay Jharoko Sey” was held on Thursday. It was based on historical documents alongside lithographs, miniature paintings belonging to different eras of Muslim history in Lahore.

The exhibition was arranged by Walled City of Lahore Authority in collaboration with Punjab Archives at Shahi Hammam inside Delhi Gate.

The purpose of this exhibition was showcasing the assets and treasures which are kept in records of state of the art Punjab Achieves Department in Civil Secretariat. 89 artworks were on display and people from all walks of life attended the exhibition.

One of the historical documents on display at the exhibition was about the treaty between British Empire and Maharaja Ghulab Singh of Jammu.

Letters which were showcased included a letter of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan from Alligarh written on 1st march, 1867 that was addressed to the government of Punjab. The telegraph message from Deputy Commissioner Umbala to John Lawrence Chief Commissioner Punjab dated 1857 was also on display. Kanwar Sher Singh to Political Agent Ludhiana to appoint Lahna Singh and Bashambar Dass, 1837.

Copy of the Treaty of Amritsar concluded between the British Government (Fredrick Currie and Major Lawrence Sahib Bahadar) and Maharaja Gulab Singh of Jammu for the sale of Kashmir for Rs 7,500,000.