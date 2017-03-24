Today
Book Talk
Oxford University Press Pakistan invites you to a book talk on "Mazameen-e-Shaukat Thanvi" on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm at Oxford University Press.
n The Story of Myself
‘The Story of Myself’ and some friends in these fragments of world by Abdullah Qureshi will be on Friday March 24, 2017 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Zahoorul ul Akhlaq Gallery, NCA.The exhibition will continue till 6th April, 2017.
n Exhibition
An exhibition titled “Tareekh kay Jharoko Sey” based on historical documents alongside lithographs, miniature; painting belonging to different era of Muslim History in Lahore is being held at Shahi Hamam, inside Dehli Gate.
n IN COMING DAYS
n Hygienic Adventure
An adventure of bit of learning and a lot of fun hygienic adventure at Beaconhouse School System 5 pm at DHA Campus on March 29, 2017.
n Luxury prêt launch
Anaya and Kiran Ch luxury prêt launch at PFDC Mall1, Gulberg III on March 30, 2017 from 4 pm to 8 pm. .