LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Tuesday decided to cancel memberships of those lawyers involved in attacking Pakistan Representative Convention held at the bar to make future plan for running movement against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Case.

Talking to the reporters, LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn said they had retrieved footage of close circuit cameras installed at the bar to take action against the lawyers who attacked the convention.

They said the process of identification of the lawyers and attackers had been started and very soon, strict action would be taken against those who were involved in disgracing the bar.

On May 20, a group of people dressed up in black coats attacked the lawyers coming to take part in Representative Convention at the bar, locked the SCBA president and its secretary in bar’s library, ransacked the windowpanes of the bar, broke tables, and disgraced the bar in order to disturb the convention.

The victim lawyers alleged that they were the federal and provincial law officers and members of the PML-N Lawyers’ Forum. The LHCBA office bearers, however, regained control of the convention’s stage and demanded the PM to step down within a week or be ready to face the countrywide move against him.