Ahmad Ahmed

LAHORE - An elderly man has called for justice after he and his son was badly beaten by a gang of goons, backed by area influential, in Moon Market of Allama Iqbal Town earlier this month.

Javed Hameed, the 66-year-old owner of Mian Book Depot, was at his shop on May 10 when nearly 30 people, led by Qaiser Gujjar, parked their bikes in front of his shop. When he asked them nicely not to park their bikes there, they first verbally assaulted him and tore his clothes. In the meanwhile, his son Zeeshan jumped in and tried to stop them but they beat both the father and son badly, hitting them on head and ribs.

The pair received multiple injuries while the attackers fled after ransacking the shop and getting away with 6,500 rupees from the cash drawer.

Although a case was registered with the Dubai Chowk Police against Qaiser Gujjar, Tayyab Gujjar, Ejaz Niazi and Sadi, under the section 337, 148,149,379 and 427, no arrests has been made till the date.

“We need justice. We are ordinary people who are trying to earn our livelihood. But those culprits beat us badly and damaged us physically and mentally for no reason,” Zeeshan, in his early 20s, told The Nation on Tuesday. “Many people in this market and outside pressurised us to withdraw the case but we want those culprits behind the bars,” he added.

According to the complainants, the attackers enjoy backing of Usman Lamba, Faheem Khokar, Baber Kasuriya and Qaiser Gujjar who are notorious for their criminal activities and have tortured many other shopkeepers in past. They also allegedly sell drugs in market, but no one dares to stop them. “If any one tries to raise voice against them, they subject that person to severe torture.”

There are also reports that they have full support of area police which cover up their messes. Even the administration of moon market which is led by PML-N trade wing is also aware of all these activities, but has never taken any action against the ciriminals.