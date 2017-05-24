LAHORE - Awami Workers Party Lahore has demanded the immediate release of Baba Jan and all other political prisoners.

Baba Jan is a leader of Awami Workers Party and has been given life sentence under terrorism charges.

According to the party, the only crime he committed was to demand the rights of the poor people who were displaced in the result of Attabad Lake Disaster in 2010. They said in 2011, the GB police opened firing at IDPs who were holding a demonstration for their rights on 12th August 2011. In the result of firing, a man and his son were killed. Baba Jan was not present at the spot but the police arrested him and filed an FIR against him under false charges of terrorism, the party said.

Awami Workers Party General Secretary Shazia Khan told The Nation that the state is responsible to give basic facilities to the people who have been forced to leave their homes because of natural catastrophes. She said the Baba Jan’s review petition against his sentence is on May 25, 2017.