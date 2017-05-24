LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Tuesday directed a judicial magistrate to hold daily proceedings of the case of Khadija Siddique and conclude the case within a month.

According to a May 4 report in Dawn newspaper last year, the law student was stabbed by her class fellow 23 times in broad daylight on busy Davis Road as she, along with her driver Riaz Ahmed, picked her younger sister from Convent of Jesus and Mary. Her younger sister also sustained wounds.

She told the police Shah Hussain unleashed the fatal attack. Hussain, son of influential lawyer Advocate Tanvir Hashmi, is now out on post-arrest bail.

Last year, on May 8, Khadija identified the suspect in her supplementary statement while on May 16, the suspect obtained a pre-arrest bail. On July 23, Hussain’s pre-arrest bail was suspended as the victim’s family challenged the bail. However, he managed to escape by the help of a group of lawyers in the presence of police.

The suspect then went into hiding and the order to cancel his bail was challenged in the Lahore High Court that upheld the decision on September 26 and Hussain was arrested three days later. He remained in jail till November 30 until a sessions court granted him post-arrest bail.

Khadija’s agony came to spotlight again on May 18 when the media reported that the stabling survivor was due to sit in an exam alongside her attacker.

The CJ gave the Tuesday’s directives while taking notice on administrative side, and directed the Lahore District and Sessions Judge to submit a report about the progress on the case. The CJ also directed the director general of district judiciary to keep the court updated about the case and submit weekly reports.

Speaking in a Geo News programme, the victim expressed dismay at the country’s judicial system failing to bring her attacker to accountability. “I don’t understand how you can attack someone in front of their younger sister with the intent to murder. Yet in this society, there is no accountability,” Khadija lamented.

When asked about her opinion on how her attacker managed to walk out of prison despite significant evidence of his involvement in the attack, she held the lawyers had influenced the presiding judge to order his bail.

“The judges get scared; the lawyers have so much influence that the judges are forced to give an incorrect verdict,” she upheld. “Those who have the power to do so, pressure the courts so much that the victim is forced to give up.”

Despite the hardships Siddiqui has faced so far in availing justice, she expressed her determination to pursue the matter with even more perseverance. “If I give up, the avenues will open up for others to engage in such violence with ease,” she said. The 22-year-old appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to intervene in the matter and review the ‘erroneous’ and ‘perverse’ decision of the sessions court. “When there is so much evidence available against him… then why is the judiciary supporting a lawyer’s son?

“I appeal to those who have mothers and daughters to raise their voice and I also appeal to the chief justice to hear my plea,” she added.

“The current CJP is an honourable and honest person and I hope he will take up my petition and look into the evidence.”