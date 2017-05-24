LAHORE - Researchers, academicians and health professionals from around the country have agreed on a five year National Health Research Agenda (2017-2022) that identifies 18 key areas for research.

In a colloquium organised by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday, experts and representatives from various health institutions, universities and accrediting bodies including Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), reached a consensus on the areas where health research was most needed.

The agenda will be circulated among stakeholders including higher education institutions, research organisations, regulators and policy makers and will be implemented after incorporating their recommendations.

The priority areas identified include: genetics including congenital defects and parental screening and counselling; reproductive health such as maternal health; child health including prenatal and neonatal, childhood areas such as birth asphyxia, sepsis, diarrhoea, growth retardation, prematurity and nutritional deficiencies; autism; communicable diseases such as polio, HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, dengue and hepatitis, infection control; non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, cardio vascular diseases, injury prevention; mental health including depression, anxiety, suicide and substance abuse; malignancies especially breast cancer, colorectal carcinoma and hematological malignancies in children; oral health, promotion and diseases prevention including oral cancers, facial defects, oral infections and oral systemic connection.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Nizamuddin, who was the chief guest on this occasion, said that the importance of health research has been recognised at all levels. “This is the first time a national health research agenda is going to be formulated to address the issue of health research which further endorses its role within a knowledge-based economy,” he said while appreciating the efforts of UHS in this regard.

Prof Nizam said that funds up to Rs300 million per project were available with PHEC. He also urged the researchers to come up with new proposals. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan said that the basic objective of the whole exercise was to divert the attention of the researchers and scholars from “petty research” to “meaningful research” so that public could benefit. “The agenda emphasises a partnership approach to developing a thriving research culture in the health services, a partnership between health agencies, universities, and the healthcare industry,” he added.

The VC further said that the agenda would maximise the returns on investments in health research through creation of a proper health research system to prioritise, coordinate and facilitate conduct of effective and ethical research and its translation into products, policies and programmes aimed at improving health especially of the vulnerable population.

Turkish delegation meets SH&ME minister

A delegation of Public Private Partnership Association, Turkey, who is in Lahore to attend International Business Opportunities in Punjab conference, called on Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq on Tuesday.

SH&ME Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chuhan, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor, Project Director Policy and Strategic Planning Unit (PSPU) Muhammad Khan Ranjha, senior member Planning and Development Department Agha Waqar, Health Specialist Dr Naeem ud Din Mian, Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Sohail Saqlain and Dr Yaddullah were also present.

Both sides discussed the opportunities of cooperation and investment in the field of information technology, Health Management Information System (HIMS) for the hospitals, transfer of knowledge and technology, training and capacity building of human resource in different fields.

Dr Naeem ud Din Mian said that there were 19 non-clinical disciplines in the hospitals which can be outsourced.

Kh Salman Rafiq constituted technical committee consisting on both sides’ experts, which would finalise modalities for cooperation and investment of Public Private Partnership Association Turkey in the Punjab health sector.