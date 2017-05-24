LAHORE - A sessions’ court Tuesday again directed police to submit report in a petition seeking the registration of an FIR against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his alleged speech against former governments.

Citizen Syed Azhar Abbas approached the court, saying that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif in his speech in 2016 had alleged that the former governments, including military regimes, destroyed the country.

He said the CM levelled baseless allegations on all former leaders, including the father of the nation. “By saying so, his brother’s former government also came under question,” he said and requested the court to order registration of case if the allegation levelled against the Punjab CM were proven correct. The Model Town police was due to submit reply but they failed. At this, the court gave another chance to the police for reply and put off hearing until June 6.

Kidney Scam: A judicial magistrate Tuesday sent four accused to jail on judicial remand and handed over three accused to FIA for three-day physical remand for their alleged role in kidney transplant scam. Judicial Magistrate Farooq Sohal took up the matter as the FIA officials produced the suspects before him.

The magistrate sent Abdul Majeed, Saqib, Qamar Abbas and Fazail to jail on judicial remand while three accused including Zafar Javed, Naveed Haneef and Athar Mehmood were handed over to FIA over three-day physical remand. A local court also reserved verdict on petitions seeking registration of FIR against those involved in alleged mismanagement and embezzlement at fourth literary festival held in 2013 at Alhamra.