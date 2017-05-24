LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has urged students to complete their studies and contribute their services for prosperity of nation.

He was addressing a ceremony on Tuesday arranged on eve of first birth anniversary of FM 92.6 which is a radio station of University of Central Punjab’s School of Media and Communication.

Gillani asked the youth to improve their skills and complete their education with passion to serve the nation. “I have visited many countries in my life and I can say it with firm believe that there is no country in the world like Pakistan and we are whatever due to our country,” he added. “UCP Ki Dunya” is brainchild of Dr Mughees Uddin Sheikh. The dean of UCP School of Media and Communication Studies told the media that he was happy to see such a delightful gathering who celebrated the victory achieved with day and night efforts. “We will continue to serve the nation with quality programme,” Dr Sheikh said.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani, UCP Pro Rector Dr Muhammad Zafarullah and Dr Mughees Uddin Sheikh cut the cake. They also visited the transmission site and recorded their message at FM 92.6 Studios. On the occasion, a large number of students, faculty members and members of radio fraternity including Radio Jokey Afzal Sahir were present who appreciated the efforts of Dr Sheikh which led the radio station in span of one year to Pakistan’s top radio stations.

Students also presented audio, video packages to the gathering and performed songs.

HOD Radio and Productions Hina Adeeb said that celebrating the success of FM 92.6 was surely a milestone.

Zohra, a student, present at the ceremony, said that radio plays a significant part in expansion and she often listen her favourite programme which provides significant awareness on education.

UCP ki Dunya 92.6FM regularly airs transmission from Monday to Saturday between 11am to 2pm based on programs related to infotainment, education, documentaries, features, interviews, talk shows and debates.