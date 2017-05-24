LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday gave time to the federal government to submit reply till May 29 in a petition challenging the appointment of advisers to the prime minister.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter, observing that why the government was not submitting its reply. The CJ asked a law office to explain that how the appointment of advisers was made. The law officer said that the relevant law officer of the federal government was busy at Peshawar High Court and pleaded to get some time to submit reply. The court accepted his plea and gave time to the government to submit reply on the next hearing.

Mehmood Akhtar, a citizen, had filed the petition saying that law allows only appointment of five advisers but the government exceeded the limit. The government has no criteria or merit for their appointment, the court was told.

The petitioner appealed to court to set aside the appointment of advisers and order the government to maintain merit. Fake degree case: Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi adjourned until June 20 the hearing on the petitions filed by former MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan against Anti-Corruption Court.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan through his counsel Dr Khalid Ranjha said that the Anti-Corruption Court’s judge passed an order on his matter which he could not, as the matter was lying pending before the high court as well as before the relevant forum.

A law officer said the matter of jurisdiction had already been decided, the only thing which had left was the submission of relevant orders and petitions.

Hafiz Saeed case

The Lahore High Court Tuesday gave last chance to the government to submit written reply on petitions challenging the detention of Jamatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and four of his aides. A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan took up the matter and adjourned further hearing until May 29.