LAHORE - The Haj Management Association of Pakistan has demanded fair distribution of haj quota among newly enrolled companies.

The Association chairman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, along with representatives, in a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, alleged the government was trying to favour their blue eyed people and violate the merit. In 2014, they held, the owners of newly enrolled companies approached the Supreme Court and got a verdict in their favour.

The SC had directed the Haj Ministry to have adequate quota to newly enrolled companies, they added.

The Association members maintained that the management in Ministry of Haj did not want to change the status quo and was reluctant to give quota to newly enrolled companies.

Alamgir said that on April 21, 2017, the apex court announced short verdict on the violations that was committed in distribution of haj quotas. “The ministry is now saying that we are waiting for the full verdict text,” he said during the press conference.

The association announced of protests if their demands will not be heard at government level.