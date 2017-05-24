LAHORE - A Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between eLearn Punjab, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and Pakistan Airforce’s Fazaia Teachers’ Traininng Institute (FTTI) for a period of three years to develop Computer Based Lessons (CBLs) for SSC and HSSC which may be delivered via multimedia projector.

PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) Pakistan Air Force Air Commodore Asif Shehzad signed on behalf of the respective sides.

Wing Commander Shagufta Jabeen Director Fazaia Teacher’ Training Institute and Kashif Farooq Joint Director eLearn Punjab, PITB, was also present. FTTI will collaborate with eLearn Punjab for digilitisation of syllabus for further refinement and utilisation. It may share the questions bank prepared for Fazaia students (HSSC classes) to prepare for entrance test to seek admission in the professional colleges.

It will also ensure availability of its faculty for Master Training by eLearn Punjab. FTTI may provide, on request, under faculty exchange, its trained faculty for teacher training for eLearn Punjab project.

FTTI will acknowledge eLearn Punjab as “Content Sharing Partner”. FTTI will host customised training sessions conducted by eLearn Punjab for Fazaia Teachers only.

The project will provide soft format of all the digitised textbooks and the relevant academic material.

It will make arrangements for the provision of offline version of interactive books with resources. The eLearn Punjab will train the faculty of FTTI in the relevant domains. It will provide FTTI hardware (e-gadgets) and initial and recurring technical support in establishing centre of excellence for at least 25 teachers.

FTTI was founded in 2002 by Pakistan Air Force.

JOB FAIR

ITU has produced first batch of 210 software, electrical engineers and master’s degree holders with a dedicated purpose by training them hard under the world’s best faculty and in the state of the art labs.

ITU’s founding Vice Chancellor Dr Umar Saif said while addressing a large number of CEO’s and representatives of the hiring companies of international repute on Tuesday.

The ITU’s first Job Fair for the first batch of 210 students from BS Computer Science, BS Electrical Engineering and third batch of MS Computer Science graduating this year, held in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamuuddin was the guest of honour.