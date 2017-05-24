LAHORE - Heads and chief executive officers of different companies attending the international seminar on business opportunities in Punjab, held separate meeting with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, where they expressed the willingness to invest in various development projects of province.

They shared views with the CM on various aspects of investment they intend to make in energy, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, low-income housing schemes and industry etc. They were really impressed by the Punjab government initiatives taken to create investment friendly environment in the province and prospects of huge profit.

The investors belonging to different countries including China, France, Turkey, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK consented for investment in different sectors. They also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for successful holding of international seminar on business opportunities and said that Shehbaz Speed is talk of the town. “The Shehbaz Speed has paved the way for speedy economic development in Pakistan by fast-track completion of development projects”

They added that speedy development activities in the Punjab have motivated them to invest here.

While commending the pro-business policies of the CM, they said that Shehbaz Sharif has made Punjab a leading province where conducive atmosphere is provided to the investors. “We have witnessed the Punjab Speed with our own eyes and the credit of transparency goes to your untiring leadership,” they said.

“As a result of your effective steps, the Punjab has emerged as a haven for investors. We are ready to invest in both CPEC and non-CPEC projects,” they told the CM.

Welcoming the investors, CM Shehbaz said that Punjab has emerged as the best province for investment where large scope for foreign investment in different sectors including energy, infrastructure, industrial zones, provision of parking facilities and solid waste management existed. Taking advantage from the vast opportunities of foreign investment in Pakistan especially in the Punjab, quite a number of Chinese and Turkish companies are working with the Punjab government, he told the business delegates. He invited them to freely invest in Punjab where they will be provided with every facility. He asked them to improve the service delivery mechanism with their investment and earn profits. He also assured them that the Punjab government would provide every facility to the investors.

CM condemns Manchester attack

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion in the UK city of Manchester, expressing his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Denouncing the incident of terrorism, the CM said “our sympathies are with the UK government, people and the affected families.”

“We stand united with the British government and the people. The terrorism has become an international scourge which requires unified steps for its total eradication,” he added.

Shehbaz all praise for journalists

CM Shehbaz Sharif has praised the journalists’ role in strengthening the democracy and upholding rule of law in the country.

Congratulating newly elected President Muhammad Nawaz Raza, General Secretary Sohail Afzal and other office bearers on their success in the elections of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, the chief minister expressed the hope that the newly elected body would come up to the expectations of the community and play an effective role for the solution of problems of the media men. The PML-N strongly believed in freedom of press and will live up to this commitment, he added.