7-year-old boy’s body found in drain

A seven-year-old boy who went missing five days ago was found dead in a drain in Chuhng police precincts on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Muhammad Nasir, son of Muhammad Riaz. The father of the victim told the police that his son Nasir went missing under mysterious circumstances when he was playing outside the house in Fatah Abad area some five days ago. Riaz said that unidentified men killed his son and fled after throwing his body into the drain. Some passersby spotted the body in the drain in the same locality on Monday afternoon and raised the alarm. The local residents gathered on the spot and pulled out the body. The police also reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue for an autopsy. The police were investigating the killing. –Staff Reporter

Man crushed to death on Multan Road

A 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a rashly driven car on the main Multan Road near Awan Town on Monday. The victim was identified by police as Arshad, a resident of Johar Town. The man riding a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy car bumped into his two-wheeler. As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital where he expired later. The driver managed to escape. Police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Chinese man held for currency smuggling

Airport Security Force (ASF) officers on Monday arrested a Chinese passenger at Lahore airport and recovered Rs2.5 million foreign currency from him. The passenger was trying to smuggle the currency to Bangkok when he was intercepted by ASF officials. Sources at Allama Iqbal International Airport said that passenger Wang King was travelling by Thai airways flight TG-345. The passenger had crossed all checks and counters but at the last counter ASF staff intercepted him during baggage search and found $20,000 and Chinese Yuan 15000 in his baggage. The passenger was handed over to Customs authorities who sent him to investigation and prosecution branch of Customs for investigation. A case of money laundering has been registered against him. –Staff Reporter

Indian role in Afghanistan criticised

Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreeke Inqilab Prof. Aftab Lodhi has asked Pakistan government to adopt a bold stance during talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tylerson. In a statement, he criticised enhancement of India`s role in Afghanistan, saying this would perpetrate further hostilities in the region. He said Pakistan was facing cross the border terrorism from across afghan soil with Indian sponsoring the anti-Pakistan TTP. Lodhi condemned US threats of military action, saying that it had already proved counter-productive. “The US has failed to obtain a military victory in Afghanistan with almost 150,000 troops. “Now, an addition of a few thousand troops is not going to make any difference. It could only increase casualties of US forces”, he observed, adding a blame game against Pakistan would only sour the Pak-US relations. Lodhi viewed that the new US initiative was a conspiracy against CPEC and Pakistan must not give in to any external pressure in this regard. He also urged Pakistan government to build partnership with China, Russia and Iran. –Staff Reporter