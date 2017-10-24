LAHORE: The Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) demanded here on Saturday that new appointments should be made to fill vacancies and ad-hocism should be eliminated in order to save educational institutions.

Divisional President of PPLA Tauseef Sadiq and General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa at a meeting at Government Shalamar College urged the government that appointments should be on merit, especially on sensitive and key positions. They said nowadays some educationists were disseminating negativity, extremism and chaos. –Press Release