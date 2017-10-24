LAHORE - The first ever Pakistan-Afghanistan exhibition of photographs titled “Amazing Pakistan – Amazing Afghanistan” was inaugurated at the Shakir Ali Museum in Lahore on Monday. Consul General at American Consulate in Lahore Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Amazing Pakistan – Amazing Afghanistan photography competition was launched by The Media Foundation with the support of The Hollings Center for International Dialogue to build trust, mutual respect and promote commonalities among the two countries that have much in common.

The photography competition as open to general public and more than 110 photographers from Pakistan and 50 from Afghanistan submitted their original works for the competition. A panel of judges drawn from international organisations judged more than 800 photographs to select top three photos from Pakistan and Afghanistan besides short listing 25 photos from each of the country to create a 50-photo exhibition.

For the Pakistan category, the first prize went to Malik Fawad Tariq from Gujrat and was awarded a professional Nikon D7200 camera while the second position was secured by Maqsood Akhtar from Faisalabad and was awarded a Nikon D7100 camera. The third position was won by Yasir Mehmood from Rawalpindi and awarded a laptop computer. The participants whose photos were shortlisted for the exhibition were awarded professional camera bags and certificates.

In the Afghanistan category a photograph submitted by Ahamad Reza from Kabul was awarded first prize, Saifur Rehman Saifi from Nangarhar was awarded second and the third prize went to Romal Fahim from Kabul. The award distribution ceremony and exhibition in Afghanistan will take place on October 29, in Kabul.

Secretary General of The Media Foundation while speaking on the occasion said the activity would contribute to improve relations between the two neighours and help promote trust and mutual respect.

The exhibition display at the Shakir Ali Museum will continue till October 25.