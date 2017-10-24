LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday inaugurated first of its kind court in Punjab to hear ‘gender based violence cases’.

The court would work at Lahore Judicial Complex with an additional district & sessions judge as its presiding judge. During an inaugural ceremony held at Judicial Complex, Chief Justice Shah said that setting up a special court to deal with the gender based violence cases had become critical for protection of women. He regretted that the Supreme Court had in 2013 clearly issued directions for establishment of such courts but the matter was delayed. Women were the main victim of violence, he said. The CJ said they were tortured both physically and mentally and they faced domestic violence. He also admitted that the traditional courts failed to dispense justice to women in the society. He said that in courts women were not provided a friendly environment and sense of protection.

These courts would be great forum for the victim women to defend their cases in a protected environment and they could record statements in a separate room on video-link, said the CJ. “We have established these modern courts for their cases,” the CJ remarked, adding, “We haven’t changed any system.” He said a special court for children’s matters would also be established. He asked the legal fraternity for their support to make the special court a success.

Justice Sardar Shamim, Justice Alia Neelum, Registrar Khurshid Anwar Rizvi, District & Sessions Judge Lahore Abid Qureshi and Lahore Bar Association President Ch Tanvir Hussain were also present there.

Court summons Muqtadra,

education officials

The Lahore High Court on Monday sought personal appearance of the Punjab secretary of schools and Muqtadra Idara Qaumi Zuban (National Language Promotion Department) on a petition challenging conversion of public sector schools into English medium schools and not enforcing Urdu as medium of instruction.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on a petition moved by a local citizen, with directions to officials to come up with to what extent the SC order was complied with regarding enforcement of Urdu as national language. The court adjourned the case until Nov 14.

Advocate AK Dogar, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the Supreme Court had passed an order two years ago regarding enforcement of Urdu but no serious effort was seen on behalf of the government. A law officer said the government had been working on it as many of the laws were being translated into Urdu. On this, Chief Justice Shah observed that sufficient time was required for implementation of Urdu as national language and asked the federal government to apprise the court what steps had been taken so far in this regard. “Languages are not changed overnight,” the CJ remarked. He directed the government to explain as to what extent the SC order was complied with. The CJ directed the director general of Muqtadra Idara Qaumi Zuban and the Punjab secretary for schools to appear in person and submit replies.

FUNDS RELEASE CASE

The Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned for Tuesday (today) with consensus of the parties a petition seeking directives for the Punjab government to release funds for elected local body members associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.