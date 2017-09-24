LAHORE - Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin on Saturday praised completion of various CPEC projects on a fast track.

Long called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pakistan-China friendship and relations between the Communist Party of China and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that CPEC had opened up new avenues of development and progress in Pakistan and it had become a game changer. He said the Chinese cooperation for development in Pakistan was praiseworthy and added that all projects of CPEC would be completed in time. He said that CPEC projects would change destiny of Pakistan and completion of this mega project would bring about a revolution of development and progress in Pakistan. He said that evil plans of enemy against CPEC would not succeed. He thanked the Chinese consul general and the Communist Party of China for best wishes on his birthday.

On this occasion, the counsel general wished the chief minister happy birthday and presented him a bouquet. He gave a letter to the chief minister from the Communist Party of China in which best wishes were conveyed to the chief minister on his birthday, and role of the chief minister in promotion of Pakistan-China ties and completion of CPEC projects on a fast track was appreciated. The letter is signed by Vice Minister of Central Committee International Department of Communist Party of China Zheng Xiaosong.

Expressing his best wishes in the letter, Zheng said: “Although we have not seen each other very often, frequent communications have enabled our friendship to grow continuously. As a Chinese saying goes, ‘Ten thousand miles is but a heartbeat away, as friendship knows no distance’. It means true friends understand and help each other even if they are apart by a long distance. I hope we will continue to keep each other in mind as good friends and good brothers.”

He said in his letter that as a veteran political leader in Pakistan Shehbaz had demonstrated a strong leadership in Punjab. “Remarkable achievements in various fields have brought tangible benefits to the local people. As an old friend of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in general and that of the International Department of CPC Central Committee in particular, you have made untiring efforts and great contribution to the friendly relations between our two countries and parties, especially CPEC,’’ he added.

RAAJGAL TERROR ATTACK CONDEMNED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned firing by terrorists at the Raajgal Check Post in Khyber Agency.

He paid tribute to Lieutenant Arsalan Alam and conveyed his condolences to the family of the martyred army officer. He said that brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the motherland were heroes of the nation. He said the nation was proud of them and their sacrifices would not go waste.

CONDOLENCE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Movement activist Syed Munir Hussain Gillani.

In his condolence message, the chief minister praised role of the late Gillani in freedom movement and said his sacrifices would be remembered forever. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.