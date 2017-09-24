Mutilated bodies of two friends found

Mutilated bodies of two youngsters were found in Shahdara on Saturday. Friends Zubair and Saleem, workers of a match factory, had gone missing three days ago. On Saturday, bodies of both friends were found in a car inside the house of Zubair’s brother that had been closed for the last few days. Police took the bodies into custody and sent to the city morgue for autopsy. Police said they would be in a position to talk about the cause of death only after post-mortem examination of the two friends. –Staff Reporter

‘Fake traveller’ nabbed

FIA arrested a passenger for travelling on fake documents at Allama Iqbal International Airport, said a spokesman Saturday. Bakhtawar Ijaz was travelling impersonating himself as Awais Ali to Tehran. He told the FIA that he planned to sneak into Greece and an agent, Rashid Husnain Raza, gave him the fake passport for Rs50 000, the official said, adding that investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Admissions date extended

Engineering University Lahore has extended the date for submission of admission forms for undergraduate programs. The University of Engineering and Technology Lahore for all campuses, including Faisalabad, Kala Shah Kaku, Narowal and Rachna College of Engineering and Technology Gujranwala were scheduled to submit admission forms for admission to undergraduate programs till 22th. Now, 25th of September will be the final date. –Staff Reporter

Pinid Health CEO transfered

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has transferred Rawalpindi Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Fayyaz Ahmad Butt and posted him as Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. According to a notification issued on Saturday, he has been directed to immediately assume duties as MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. AMS Dr Rana Arshad Sohail has been relieved from the additional charge of MS. –Staff Reporter