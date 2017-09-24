LAHORE - A delegation headed by of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Zawar faction yesterday met PML-Q president Chaudhary Shujat Hussain at his residence.

The delegation included JUP-Zawar chief Qadri Zawar Bahadur, Malik Mehboob Qadri, Malik Bashir Nizami, Hafiz Naseer Noorani, Rasheed Razvi, Arshad Mehr, Azhar Farooqi and Mufti Tassudduq Hussain.

Qari Zawar has recently formed its own group of JUP parting way from Pir Ijaz Hashmi and Shah Awais Noorani led JUP. Sahibzada Abual Khair Zubair had formed the JUP-Noorani soon after the death of Shah Ahmad Noorani. All three factions of the JUP represent country’s popular Brelvi school of thought.

Welcoming the delegation, Ch Shujat Hussain said that bringing all patriotic parties and people on one platform was his mission. He further said bringing patriotic people together was the need of the hour. He said the JUP was a party of patriotic people. On occasion, Ch Shujat said Shehbaz Sharif was zero without Nawaz Sharif who had been disqualified by the courts. Expressing gratitude to Ch Shujat, Qari Zawwar said that the task of uniting political forces which the PML-Q president had started was a good move and his party was supporting the move.

It is likely the JUP-Zawar joins the already existed four parties alliance led by PML-Q. The other parties in alliance are Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Sunni Ittehad Council.