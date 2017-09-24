LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of Steering Committee of Pakistan Kidney, Liver Institute and Research Center on Saturday. First phase of PKLI will be operational in December 2017.

President PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar, General Manager Project IDAP Ali Khan, Member Committee Iqbal Sheikh, Commandant Elite Force Ali Nawaz Janjua, Chief Planning Officer Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Abdul Haq Bhatti, officers and representatives of LESCO, SNGPL, WASA, LDA attended the meeting.

Kh Salman Rafiq directed improving coordination among relevant departments to ensure completion of development project according to the timeline.

Dr Saeed Akhtar claimed that the Pakistani national doctors from UK, USA and other countries would start coming to PKLI by the end of October. He informed that buildings would be taken on rent to provide residence to these doctors. Ali Khan briefed the meeting regarding progress on construction work according to the timeline. He informed that the first phase would be completed in the end of November. He further informed that ducting of HVAC system has been done. More than 90 per cent work on construction of boundary wall has been completed.

He informed that mosque, PKLI bazaar and patients tower has also been completed. Procedure for procurement of medical equipment, ventilators, dialysis machines, CSSD, laundry, MRI, laboratory, was underway.

LESCO representative informed that grid station of PKLI has been energized and was ready for utilization. He informed that double source connection, heavy generator backup along with UPS have been provided to avoid any interruption in electricity supply.

Representative of WASA informed that the 36 cubic inch sewerage pipeline of PKLI would be connected with the main pipeline on Badian Road. The meeting was also apprised of the matters regarding widening of main road, supply of sui gas and other development work.