Lahore - Lahore General Hospital has become the first public sector hospital to perform successful Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, removal of excessive fat from human body. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab congratulated the team headed by Prof Mohammad Farooq Afzal for introducing such innovations in the public sector. Prof Farooq Afzal said that excessive fat was a big problem as it could cause diabetic, blood pressure and joint pain. He informed that the patient was discharged after two days. He said that initially this facility has been started for the deserving persons.

Minister for bettering BHUs

Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has directed Deputy District Officers (DDOs) Health to focus on improving service delivery at BHUs and RHCs.

Addressing the first ever conference of DDOs Health at a local hotel on Saturday, he directed taking measures for the success of vertical health programs at tehsil level. Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Admin Dr Farooq Manzoor, Provincial Director IRMNCH Program Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Additional Director Dr Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Dr Zahida Sarwar, Director Headquarter Dr Haroon Jehangir Khan, Director EPI Dr Muhammad Munir, Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Farukh Sultan, Additional Secretary Vertical Program Dr Saadain and other officers of the department also attended the conference.

Kh Imran Nazir said that eradication of tetanus in pregnant women, introduction of Rota virus vaccine, control on dengue and polio were achievements of the department.

He directed ensuring proper arrangements for treatment of mourners during Ashura-e-Mohram’. He said that these special arrangements should be continued till Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Ali Jan Khan said that reducing Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Hepatitis Control and malnutrition were big challenges.