LAHORE - A treasury member of the Punjab Assembly has moved a resolution calling for a consensus on construction of Kalabagh Dam (KBD). Hina Pervez Butt has urged the Punjab Assembly through a resolution to vote in favour of the dam, saying that it has become a pressing need to meet the increasing demand for electricity and irrigation water. In view of the depleting water resources and water needs of future, construction of Kalabagh Dam has become a necessity, she said. She suggested that a conference of stakeholders should be convened to develop a consensus on the dam.