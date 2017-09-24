LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government of the PML-N has given billions of rupees for development in southern Punjab.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking to lawmakers from Bahawalpur. Federal Ministers Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Balighur Rehman, Minister of State Arshad Khan Leghari, Provincial Ministers Tanveer Aslam Malik and Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and secretaries of various departments were also present.

Shehbaz said he paid special attention to people of southern Punjab and every possible effort was being made for progress in the region. He said the Punjab government was launching a mega clean drinking water project in southern Punjab and all tehsils of southern Punjab would benefit from this Rs15 billion project. He said that high quality education institutions like Danish School had been set up in southern Punjab where children of poor families were getting quality education free of cost. He said that a safe city project had been launched in Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Division had been given resources for development.

The chief minister said that after a 400MW solar power plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, a Turkish firm would install 300MW solar power project at the price of six cent per unit and this would be the lowest power tariff in the history of Pakistan. He said the PML-N government had installed several power projects to eliminate loadshedding. He said that loadshedding would be eliminated from Pakistan by end of this year. He said that billions of rupees were saved through transparency, quality and speedy completion of projects. He said that a survey for the clean drinking water was being completed and contracts for projects would be announced in November. He said a network of carpeted roads had been set up in rural areas under the biggest rural road network project in Pakistan. He said that Nawaz Sharif had introduced the farm-to-market road project in 1985 and now the Punjab government was spending Rs90 billion on rural road projects. He said that infrastructure had been improved in Punjab with the investment of billions of rupees and mega projects worth billions of rupees had been completed. He said Khanewal-Lodhran Road would cost Rs23 billion and the Punjab government was providing funds for this project. He said that two-way DG Khan-Muzaffargarh Road would be completed at the cost of Rs13 billion with funding from the Punjab government. He said the Punjab government was setting up state-of-the-art hepatitis filter clinics in every district across the province to provide free medical treatment to patients. He said that work on projects worth billions of rupees in education, health and other social sectors was in progress.

Deputy commissioners and district police officers of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar participated in the meeting via video link.