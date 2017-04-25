LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said four years of PML-N government are a high example of service, transparency and honesty.

“[The] Pakistan Muslim League-N government under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has not only saved resources of billions of rupees in the projects but also completed them in a record period of time,” the CM said while talking to a delegation of PML-N here on Monday.

He added that the PML-N government era is unprecedented with regard to transparency and world organisations are also openly acknowledging reduction in corruption in Pakistan. He asked those who committed corruption to look into their conscience before lecturing transparency.

Shehbaz said that the previous governments looted national resources ruthlessly and displayed criminal negligence in important projects of the country and the nation is still facing their consequences.

“Musharraf, the military dictator, raised slogan ‘Pakistan First’ and his cronies constructed ‘minarets of corruption’ in the name of projects and committed a dacoity of billions of rupees in Punjab Bank while criminal negligence was committed in energy projects during the period of Pakistan People’s Party,” he alleged

Shehbaz added the past rulers played a heinous game in the name of electricity. “A conspiracy was hatched against the progress and prosperity of the country through lockdowns which caused a huge loss to economy,” he further said while referring to PTI sit-ins.

The CM further claimed that billions of rupees saved in different development projects were being spent on public welfare. He said opponent political elements should know that people give vote only on the basis of performance. “[The] conscious people will vote for the success of politics of transparency, honesty and service in 2018 elections,” he added.