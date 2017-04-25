LAHORE - A three-day 10th arts and crafts exhibition by Daachi foundation concluded on a high note at Lahore Grande, Banquet Hall on Monday.

This year Daachi selected “Sufi symbols” in crafts as their theme and gave a chance to recognise the meaning behind different symbols used by craftsmen’s and artisans.

Daachi Founder Ayesha Noorani said that our artistes are really talented but unfortunately due to lack of opportunity they are unable to market their products. “We have launched our fifth volume of Daachi Nama Magazine. This time our magazine focuses on our theme “Sufi Symbol” which we have represented in the crafts of Pakistan. Visitors have discovered these symbols in the artifacts available at the exhibition.

“Through this exhibition we want to promote local crafts which belong to our land. Our next project is to construct a village for these artisans so, that we should bring all these people at one platform and market their products all over Pakistan and even abroad,“she told The Nation.

Lahore based architecture Durre Sammen said Pakistani truck art is setting trend in decorating items. Truck art inspired by home décor is what today I have showcased and the response is superb. “In recent years this art has found recognition in the arts and crafts circle in urban Pakistan as well as overseas.”

“Young Pakistani artists have adopted their crafts into their work and exhibited it all over. Through my own work, I have aim to give local truck artists an increasing amount of recognition and exposure, keeping the craftsmen motivated and giving them the sense of appreciation they deserve,” Durre said.

Muhammad Ilyas, stone carver from Haripur displayed slate-carved products featuring Quranic verses on stones in a unique style. He carved verses of the Quran in stone elaborating geometric patterns that resemble mosaic tiles and even carves landscapes. His pieces were truly unique and worth watching.

Gulmahajan from Swat was of the view this is the third time he have displayed hand painted furniture from Swat. We have displayed antique hand carved cedar wood chest, high chest of drawers, chairs, antique closet and many other handmade products and the response from the people of Punjab is overwhelming. “People love our handmade products and all the three day we generated good amount of business,” he said.

The last day ended showing work of Pakistan’s indigenous craftsmen and their remarkable unique crafts.