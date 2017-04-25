LAHORE - Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan is organising a seminar on ‘Increasing trend of extremism in educated youth – causes and prevention’ at HNPIP Auditorium near China Chowk on Thursday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamuddin will preside over while Dr Ijaz Butt and senior lawyer Saad Rasool and journalist Kunwar Khuldune Shahid will be chief guests and speakers on occasion.