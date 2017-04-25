LAHORE - The online admissions to Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab in undergraduate programs in BS Computer Science and BS Electrical Engineering will close today.

ITU will not receive any application beyond April 25, 2017. The eligible candidates will appear for entry test on April 30, 2017.

Aspirants can sumbit their applications on the ITU website: www.itu.edu.pk / admissions, till Tuesday evening.

Earlier, ITU held ‘Open House’ on April 11 to provide intermediate and A-level students and their guardians an opportunity for an orientation to the institution and the faculty.