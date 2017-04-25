LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday stayed process of appointment for the post of chief executive officer of the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) with directions to the federal and provincial governments to submit replies.

The Lesco Engineering Association filed the petition through its president and submitting that Lesco Board of Directors had advertised the post of CEO and increased maximum age limit for the candidate from 58 to 62 years.

The petitioner said that increasing age limit for the slot was violation of the court’s previous verdict. The age limit was increased to accommodate some blue-eyed candidates from open market and to deprive in-house employees who were professional, experienced, skilled and had the legitimate right to be promoted.

The petitioner prayed that the impugned advertisement of the Lesco CEO appointment be set aside for being in violation of the Supreme Court and LHC judgments. Counsel of the federal government and the Lesco sought time to submit their replies.

After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Qasim Khan stayed the appointment process and adjourned hearing until May 18.

PETITION AGAINST EPA

The LHC expressed concerns for not establishing central laboratory with Environment Protection Agency with directions to Punjab government on the next hearing, May 5.

The LHC last year in July directed the Punjab chief secretary to make the laboratory functional and submit a compliance report within three months.

The law officers of federal and provincial governments filed their reports but could not submit any report about functioning of EPA’s central lab. Advocate Sheraz Zaka, the counsel of the petitioner, argued that the government and EPA had been blatantly violating direction of the court to present report regarding completion of the central laboratory.

He submitted that first air-monitoring unit had been recently installed in Punjab whereas in New Delhi (India) had six such units. The counsel stated the government was not serious to implement environmental laws. He prayed the court to order the authorities concerned to improve working of EPA.

PLEA AGAINST PEF DEPUTY

MANAGING DIRECTOR

The LHC sought reply from Punjab government and Punjab Education Foundation in a petition challenging appointment of Imran Yaqoob as deputy managing director of the foundation for allegedly having fake degrees. The court adjourned hearing until May 2.