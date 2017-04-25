LAHORE: A mental health week programs started at the Psychology department of the Government College University on Monday.

The VC Dr Hasan Amir Shah inaugurated these activities. These activities are part of the three-day international conference on health. The Psychology department head Shahida Batool and the GCU Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan and others were present on the occasion.

The IJT made protest outside the Punjab University and said that the PU administration failed to control those elements who created law and order situation. The IJT Nazim said that such elements were present in the hostels.––Staff Reporter