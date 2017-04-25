LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company launched a cleanup operation in Gawala Colony, Harbanspura to improve sanitation condition in the locality.

More than hundred workers took part in this operation. A large amount of manure has been removed from the vicinity with the help of heavy machinery.More than 200 tonnes of waste was removed during operation from 3rd to 24thApril.

Operation aimed at resolving cleanliness problem in the locality and improving cleanliness conditions of Gawala Colony. Operations Manager Hassan Khalid, Assistant Manager Hamza bin Masood and Zonal Officer Zaki Shah supervised the operation whereas Deputy General Manager Asif Iqbal and senior Manager Operations Suhail Malik paid special visit to review operation and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work.

On this occasion, Khalid Hassan said that despite the fact that cleanliness of Gawala Colony does not come under the jurisdiction of LWMC, it launched operation to make the area waste free.

LWMC also planning to utilize more than 220 tons of animal waste being produced daily in the locality for converting it into by installing Bio Gas Plant.