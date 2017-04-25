Lahore - Discussing audit paras of Punjab University and a few other public sector varsities on appointments without advertisements, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed the Higher Education secretary to hold inquiry and report the outcome to fix responsibility, decide the fate of these irregular appointments and effect recoveries, if required.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed while chairing the PAC meeting said that these irregularities were beyond the law and could not be protected. The committee noted that the higher judiciary time and again directed to uphold the constitution.

One of the PAC members said that such illegal appointments must be de-notified. However, the committee directed the Higher Education Department to probe the matter and submit report.

The audit had insisted that such appointments could never be protected, being violation of fundamental rights and the constitution. The Finance Department also clarified that public sector organisations could never make appointments bypassing the prescribed procedure.

The audit referred to the provisions of the Constitution and several judgments of the superior judiciary on the same point, especially recent verdicts concluded by the Supreme Court of Pakistan wherein the court ordered de-notification of such appointments.

PAC member Mian Muhammad Rafique clearly reiterated that there were two aspects of the irregularities in these cases: firstly the appointments have been managed beyond law; and secondly, the matter demands that responsibility of deviation from the rules be fixed without further delay.

Many faculty members were of the opinion that universities should not wait for the outcome of the inquiry reports rather they should rectify such cases on their own as per the law that's already clear and needs no further contemplation.

They also criticised the role of university governing bodies for bypassing law despite provisions of the constitution and judicial verdicts on irregular appointments.

The significance of this development is doubled in the current scenario as in most of these varsities highly efficient persons have joined as new vice chancellors. However, response of the varsities on such cases pointed out by the audit will determine the level of respect for the rule of law these persons of eminence express in their will and action. Otherwise, such drastic violations of court judgments on procedure of appointments may invite contempt of court proceedings against those responsible.

It was also learnt through reliable sources that the PAC expressed concerns to the higher education department and the vice chancellor of Punjab University saying whosoever is responsible for making these illegal appointments must face the music.

When PU Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir in the committee said that he was not responsible for these acts but the former VC, Dr Mujahid Kamran, a committee member said that he (Dr Mujahid Kamran) must be summoned to face the charges and if necessary recovery be made from him if he is found guilty of making these appointments.

A member of the committee questioned when these appointments were illegal why the universities were continuing the allowances and other perks to them. If anyone responsible is retired, he/she must be summoned and directed to face the probe proceedings, the PAC member added.

Sources in the PAC told The Nation that the committee members were much angry on not summoning those responsible for illegal acts. Dr Mujahid Kamran, during his tenure, made many appointments which the members say were not made following the rules. He never appointed officers like the Registrar, Controller and Treasurer and many more like the Pro-VCs etc. All these important offices were run through stop-gap arrangements, the sources added.

Other than the PU, cases of other universities like Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan were also discussed in PAC meeting.