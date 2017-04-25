LAHORE - Mehr Ijaz Ahmad Achlana, Minister for Disaster Management Punjab has said that the high mortality rate of mothers and infants in Pakistan should be alarming for the government and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the closing session of ‘Hanif Expo 2017’ organized by EVA-BHN at a local hotel on Monday, he said that access to better health facilities was right of all the citizens of the country.

MPAs Dr Farzana Nazir, Dr Aila Javaid, Sadia Sohal Rana, Mian Muhammad Rafique, Maliha Khan, Nargid Begum, Nasreen Nawaz, Shunila Ruth, Noor Bano, Fatima Fareeha, Shamim Akhtar and Haseena Begum, experts from health sector as well as representatives of districts governments and health officials attended the event.

The minister said that rural areas were deprived of basic health facilities. Therefore, now it’s time to work for this right of the people regardless of political affiliations, he said. Health should be made top priority and the political parties should work regardless of affiliations to provide better health facilities.

PTS’s Dr Nosheen Hamid said that the Punjab Assembly has recently passed the act and regulations about the mothers’ milk to infants and it’s expected to contribute in reducing the infant mortality rate in the province.

The speakers appreciated Palladium Pakistan for organizing the Health and Nutrition Innovation Fund (Hanif) Expo and thus providing valuable knowledge about innovative mechanisms for the provision of health services.