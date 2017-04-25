LAHORE - Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif has presented himself before the Supreme Court, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Monday, despite the fact that his name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club here along with provincial ministers Zaeem Qadri and Rana Mashhood, the railways minister said that PTI chairman Imran Khan had lost the case on all fronts, as the Supreme Court had rejected all seven of his allegations.

The PML-N’s political opponents - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Asif Ali Zardari - are hungry for power, Saad Rafique said, adding that the opponents seek to give PML-N government a bad name before the elections in 2018.

“The consistent criticism of opposition parties on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is actually a part of campaign ahead of 2018 elections,” he added

However, he regretted that the political opponents crossed all the limits.

Saad termed Panama Papers ‘worthless’ and having no importance, saying that Asif Zardari was worried only because PM Nawaz Sharif has started to visit Sindh - the stronghold of Pakistan People’s Party.

Believing that Imran Khan is fighting the Panama battle to hide his failures, Saad Rafique said that the PML-N has defeated Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) several times in the previous elections and would win the upcoming general elections of 2018 with two-third majority.

“It is a wrong practice to target the Supreme Court and national security institutions in the country,” he held and made it clear that those who are involved in the contempt of court will be dealt according to the law.

The minister also highlighted that the Supreme Court was not given an atmosphere under which it could give a ‘free verdict’ on the Panama Papers case.

He maintained that the apex court was pressurised by Imran Khan, “who is Bal Thackery of Pakistan, as he and his jokers constantly targeted the court”.

“Under such hostile atmosphere, it was not easy for honourable judges to work freely because there are also human beings,” the minister added.

He went on to say that Imran Khan had personally signed the decision to form the judicial commission and had committed that he would accept the verdict whatsoever. “Khan Sahab, now it’s your turn to be questioned.”

About the former president, he remarked “Zardari is drowning in the sea of corruption. We know how truly powerful Zardari and why he is feeling bad.”